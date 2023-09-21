watch live
Poison in Paradise: The Red Hill fuel leak

By Scripps News Staff
Posted: 9:00 p.m. EDT Sep 21, 2023

Families are suing the U.S. military after it mistakenly leaked 19,000 gallons of jet fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility into their drinking water in Hawaii, forcing thousands from their homes. Lingering health concerns and public outrage have fueled locals to demand justice — even if that means taking on the U.S. Navy.