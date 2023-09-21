Poison in Paradise: The Red Hill fuel leak

Families are suing the U.S. military after it mistakenly leaked 19,000 gallons of jet fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility into their drinking water in Hawaii, forcing thousands from their homes. Lingering health concerns and public outrage have fueled locals to demand justice — even if that means taking on the U.S. Navy.
Potential tropical cyclone could drench the US East Coast on Friday
The storm, now about 340 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, is expected to bring heavy rain and storm surge.
Lizzo faces new lawsuit alleging harassment, hostile work environment
Lizzo is facing a second lawsuit by a former employee who alleges she creating a workplace of harassment, discrimination and more.
Florida nurse practitioner convicted of defrauding Medicare of $200M
The 45-year-old nurse practitioner is accused of signing thousands of documents ordering a plethora of unnecessary medical items and tests.
