Improper wiring prompts Polaris ATV recall

The wiring could cause brake failure or create fire hazards.
Polaris is recalling 80,000 all-terrain vehicles sold in the U.S. due to improper wiring that can cause the front brakes to fail and create fire hazards, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.
The recall includes model year 2021-2023 Sportsman 450 and 570 ATVs. The CPSC said the model name is printed on the side of the chassis. Owners can enter their VIN online to see if their ATV is among those being recalled.
The CPSC said there have been five reported fires and three reports of damaged wires. Of the five reports of fires, two resulted in the loss of brake function.
The CPSC is urging owners to immediately stop using the ATVs. Polaris will be contacting owners to schedule a free repair.
The ATVs were sold from May 2019 through November 2022 for between $6,600 and $11,600.
