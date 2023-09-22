Police: Boy killed after baseball game was case of mistaken identity

White House to announce first-ever office of gun violence prevention
The office fulfills a key demand of gun safety activists who banded together as a coalition to endorse Biden for president in 2024.LEARN MORE
Jose Romero, 22, and Nathen Garley, 21, are both reportedly charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 11-year-old Froylan Villegas.
Two people have been arrested in connection to the Sept. 6 shooting death of an 11-year-old boy in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Jose Romero, 22, and Nathen Garley, 21, are both charged with conspiracy to commit murder, according to the Albuquerque Journal.
Froylan Villegas was killed and his cousin was left paralyzed after police said the suspects fired at the truck they were in after leaving a Minor League Baseball game.
Police said the suspects shot at the truck, mistakenly believing it was a group they had got into a confrontation with at the game.
“It is our belief that these cowards mixed up the two vehicles and shot into the wrong vehicle, taking the life of a young man,” Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said.
The office fulfills a key demand of gun safety activists who banded together as a coalition to endorse Biden for president in 2024.LEARN MORE
Garley was arrested during a traffic stop on Sept. 13. At the time, investigators didn't know about his alleged connection to the shooting, but he was taken into custody after officers reportedly found about 100,000 fentanyl tablets in the vehicle.
Romero was arrested at a convenience store in Albuquerque on Thursday. Medina said he was carrying a firearm at the time of the arrest, but it's unclear whether it was used in the shooting that killed Froylan.
New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler noted the significance of getting Romero and Garley off the streets.
"The entire situation and the ongoing disregard for the safety of other individuals is disgusting," he said. "It makes me sick to my stomach.”
Froylan's death was a catalyst for New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to declare a public health emergency due to gun violence. She faced political and legal pushback when she broadly suspended the right to carry firearms in Albuquerque. She has since narrowed the order, banning open or concealed carry in public parks or playgrounds.
The ruling Wednesday by U.S. District Judge David Urias marks a setback for Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.LEARN MORE
NYPD photos show several bags of drugs hidden within the floorboards at Divino Niño Daycare in the Bronx.
Prosecutors said Abraham Teklu Lemma provided Ethiopia with top-secret information while he was working for the U.S. State Department.
Lizzo is facing a second lawsuit by a former employee who alleges she creating a workplace of harassment, discrimination and more.
A local person on an ATV found the girl approximately four hours later, about 3 miles from her home.
Viewers called the Scripps News Viewer Hotline to weigh in on our coverage of former President Donald Trump, as well as hard news stories overall.
The company announced Friday its streaming service, which is included with a Prime membership, will now cost an extra $2.99 per month to be ad-free.