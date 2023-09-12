Police find $2 million worth of cocaine in 54-year-old man's home

Florida mayor catches 70 pounds of cocaine while fishing in the Keys
Sheriff's deputies from outside New Orleans found more than 77 kilos of cocaine in a man's home, which is worth about $2 million in street value.
Sheriff's deputies searching a man's home landed on a find worth millions of dollars — a big legal win for them, but an even bigger legal loss for the resident.
The goods the St. John the Baptist Sheriff's deputies from LaPlace, Louisiana, came upon were actually packages and packages of cocaine, approximately 170 lbs. worth to be exact. That amount is estimated to have a street value of about $2 million.
The bust was a result of the officers' investigation into a LaPlace home early Saturday morning, about 30 miles west of New Orleans.
Days later on Sept. 11, officers arrested a 54-year-old male in connection to the cocaine discovered at his property, though it's unclear where he was when the search occurred. He was charged with possession and intent to distribute cocaine, which is a felony, and is being held in custody in lieu of a $750,000 bond.
The sheriff's office said it is continuing to investigate the case and shared a photo of their find. The image shows 69 bricks of cocaine sitting on a table, some with the word "Jeep" across them and others with an image of the United Kingdom's flag.
The bust comes as cocaine production is at its highest level on record amid post-pandemic rebounding demand, a report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime found.
