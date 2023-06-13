Poll: Trump far ahead of GOP rivals despite indictment

Arraignment begins, Trump pleads not guilty to 37 felony counts
The federal indictment of former President Donald Trump does not appear to be hurting his chances of winning the Republican nomination for president.
A Morning Consult poll released on Tuesday shows Trump with 59% support, an improvement of 4 percentage points in a week. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was closest to Trump with 19% support.
Mike Pence, who served as Trump's vice president, was third at 8%. Pence received a bump in the poll after announcing his candidacy last week.
The poll was conducted between June 9 and June 11, meaning Donald Trump's indictment on 37 counts in a probe of his handling of classified documents was public at the time.
Trump was arraigned on Tuesday at a federal courthouse in Miami. The former president's attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
While cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom, members of the media were allowed to observe the proceedings.
Trump was wearing a dark suit with a red tie and had his hands folded during the hearing.
Special Counsel Jack Smith was in the front row of the courtroom.
Hoards of security surrounded the courthouse as Trump supporters and protesters rallied outside.
Trump is expected to speak to supporters from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday night.
In a federal case, it's unusual to see multiple photographs in the initial filing.
Nearly all of the candidates running against Donald Trump to become the Republican nominee had something to say about his indictment.
