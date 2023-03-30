Pope Francis' health is 'progressively improving'

Vatican says pope to be hospitalized for days for lung infection
The pope ate breakfast, read the newspaper and worked from his hospital room Thursday, the Vatican stated.
Pope Francis, who was hospitalized with a lung infection, rested well last night and is "progressively improving," said the Vatican.
Just four days before Pope Francis was scheduled to celebrate Palm Sunday mass in front of an estimated 40,000 people in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, the 86-year-old pontiff was scheduled for a series of checkups Wednesday at Rome's Gemelli Hospital but was admitted shortly after the visit.
According to the Vatican, Francis had been suffering breathing issues, and the tests showed a respiratory infection; COVID-19 was ruled out.
His "clinical picture is progressively improving, and he is continuing with his planned treatment," a spokesperson for the Vatican said.
Francis had part of one lung removed when he was a young man due to a respiratory infection.
President Joe Biden briefly addressed the situation Wednesday and asked the public to "say an extra prayer for him."
Earlier today, the Pope tweeted "I am touched by the many messages received in these hours and I express my gratitude for the closeness and prayer."
Francis will remain at the hospital for a few days of medical care, according to the Vatican.
