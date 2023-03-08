Famed groundhog Poppy from Super Bowl ad euthanized

The history and traditions behind Groundhog Day
Poppy the groundhog, who is arguably best known for appearing with Bill Murray in a Super Bowl advertisement, was euthanized last week just before her fourth birthday.
According to a Facebook post, Poppy was set to attend the National Wildlife Rehabilitators Association Annual Symposium when she started displaying pain in her abdomen. The post said that Poppy was suffering from a pyometra and was rushed into emergency surgery within the hour.
Pyometra is described as an infection of the uterus.
Veterinarians then discovered a large mass near Poppy’s large intestine, prompting her caretakers to make the decision to euthanize her.
Poppy lived at the Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation in Pennsylvania.
Poppy appeared in a 2020 Super Bowl advertisement with Murray for Jeep. The ad was a spoof on Murray’s hit movie “Groundhog Day.”
The average lifespan of a groundhog is around three years.
