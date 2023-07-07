Portable chargers sold on Amazon recalled after commercial flight fire

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning consumers to immediately stop using a brand of portable chargers sold exclusively on Amazon.com, citing concern of a fire hazard they pose.

At least one report of a fire aboard a commercial flight was flagged to the agency. Four flight attendants had to be rushed to a hospital after complications from smoke inhalation, CPSC said.

The recall is for "VRURC" portable chargers with a model number "OD-B7."

They have a built-in cable and a built-in wall plug. Consumers can find the model number on the back of the product. They were sold in the following colors: Black, blue, green, orange, pink, red and white.

Safety officials say anyone with the product is asked to stop using them immediately and contact Amazon or VRURC for a replacement product.

The chargers were officially sold only on Amazon.com from July 2021 until May 2023 for $30 - $40 by Shenzhen ChuangliJiacheng Technology Co. Ltd., d/b/a VRURC, of China.

CPSC has posted contact information for VRURC on its website so consumers can contact the company if they believe they have a recalled product.

The safety agency says the recalled portable chargers can ignite and cause a fire.

CPSC