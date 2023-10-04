Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2B ahead of Wednesday night drawing

Can I stay anonymous if I win a lottery jackpot?
Eighteen states grant anonymity to lottery winners, but many other states provide options for those seeking to remain out of the spotlight.LEARN MORE
The Powerball jackpot is now the third-largest in the history of the game, and the seventh-largest of all U.S. lottery jackpots.
Powerball’s jackpot climbed to a whopping $1.2 billion ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing.
The jackpot is now the third-largest in the history of the game, and the seventh-largest of all U.S. lottery jackpots.
No one matched all six numbers on Monday, when the Powerball jackpot had just passed the billion-dollar mark. A few lucky winners matched five of six numbers, scoring them $1 million — which doubled to $2 million for those who used the Power Play feature.
Should a player win the top prize Wednesday, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize of about $1.2 billion or a lump sum payment around $551.7 million — which are both before taxes, Powerball said. If the annuity option is chosen, a player gets an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that grow by 5% each year.
This is the first time in Powerball history that jackpot cycles have produced billion-dollar grand prizes back-to-back, the company said. In July, a lucky winner in California matched all six numbers to win $1.08 billion. There hasn’t been a jackpot winner in the 32 drawings since.
Powerball tickets cost $2 per play.
Drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Eighteen states grant anonymity to lottery winners, but many other states provide options for those seeking to remain out of the spotlight.LEARN MORE
Amazon is rolling out another two days of deals on Oct. 10 and 11, but does that mean you should do your holiday shopping now?
The $1.04 billion jackpot is the fourth-largest in the history of the game, and the second-largest this year.
The Department of Education estimates 43 million people in the U.S. owe a collective $1.6 trillion in federal student loan debt.
For a flat rate of $5, you can now call an Uber driver to come pick up your return packages and deliver them to a local UPS, FedEx or post office.
An Indiana University professor, along with nurses, an EMT, educators, retirees, former law enforcement officers and others were arrested in the bust.
It's unclear whether the Ohio Republican and ally of former President Donald Trump would have enough votes to claim the speakership.