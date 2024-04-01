Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion mark ahead of Monday's drawing

Mom wins $1.4 million lottery jackpot playing kids' birthdays
The grand prize is now a whopping $975 million, which is the fifth-largest jackpot in the history of the game.
The Powerball jackpot is approaching the billion-dollar mark heading into Monday night’s drawing.
This comes after no ticket matched all six numbers on Saturday night.
The grand prize is now a whopping $975 million, which has an estimated cash value of $471.7 million. This is the fifth-largest jackpot in the history of the game.
“This is no April Fools’ Day joke, we have an advertised Powerball jackpot that’s closing in on $1 billion to kick off the month of April,” Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director Drew Svitko said in a press release. “This is an exciting time to play Powerball. Whether you’re a frequent or new player, please remember to keep the game fun by playing responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”
While there were no jackpot winners over the weekend, four lucky winners scored $1 million prizes from Saturday’s drawing. The winning tickets were sold in Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
The last time someone hit the Powerball jackpot was Jan. 1, when a lucky winner in Michigan rang in the New Year with a $842.4 million top prize.
The largest jackpot won in Powerball history was $2.04 billion, which was scored by a single ticketholder from California on Nov. 7, 2022.
Powerball tickets cost $2 each. Drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night.
