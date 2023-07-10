Powerball jackpot now ranks among top 10 biggest

Man claims lottery prize after clerk allegedly tried to steal ticket
Powerball is set to hold its largest drawing since February.
The jackpot for Monday's Powerball drawing is expected to be its ninth-largest ever, reaching an estimated $650 million.
The Powerball jackpot has steadily grown since a player in Ohio won a $252 million jackpot on April 19. There have been two winning Powerball tickets sold in 2023.
Someone in Virginia won a $162.6 million jackpot in the March 4 drawing. Monday's jackpot also marks the largest Powerball jackpot since a player in Washington won a $754.6 million jackpot in the Feb. 6 drawing.
Since Powerball lowered the odds of hitting all six numbers in 2015, the multi-state lottery generally has six to nine winners a year. All 10 of its largest jackpots have also come since 2015. The largest Powerball jackpot in history was $2.04 billion, won on Nov. 7, 2022.
The $650 million jackpot figure is based on the winner choosing the annuity option. If the winner takes the lump sum, that person would win $328.3 million. Both figures are before taxes.
The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million.
Powerball also has prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million. The odds of winning a smaller prize are about 1 in 25.
Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C.
Another multi-state lottery, Mega Millions, will hold its 14th-largest jackpot on Tuesday at $480 million.
