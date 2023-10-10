Powerball set for second-largest jackpot in US history

Can I stay anonymous if I win the record Mega Millions jackpot?
Despite no one hitting the jackpot, there were 3.7 million winning tickets sold, including four worth at least $1 million.
Powerball continued a streak of 35 drawings without someone hitting the jackpot on Monday as no one hit all six numbers for the drawing worth $1.55 billion.
That means the jackpot for Wednesday's drawing will reach an estimated $1.73 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history.
The numbers for Monday's drawing were 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and a Powerball of 14.
The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million. There have been four jackpot-winning Powerball tickets sold in 2023.
The Powerball jackpot has grown since a winning ticket was sold in July.
Powerball also has prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million, and the odds of winning a smaller prize are about 1 in 25. There were nearly 3.7 million winning tickets for smaller prizes on Monday. Among the smaller prizes, four tickets on Monday hit all five white balls, which pays out at least $1 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C. Saturday's jackpot is the largest Powerball has had this year. The previous largest winning ticket was sold in California on July 19. That jackpot was worth $1.08 billion.
Since Powerball lengthened the odds of hitting all six numbers in 2015, the multi-state lottery generally has six to nine winners a year. All 10 of its largest jackpots have also come since 2015. The largest Powerball jackpot in history was $2.04 billion, won on Nov. 7, 2022.
The $1.73 billion jackpot figure is based on the winner choosing the annuity option. If the winner takes the lump sum, that person would win $756.6 million. Both figures are before taxes.
