Powerball starts out 2024 offering $810 million jackpot

Powerball's first drawing of 2024 will rank among the largest in U.S. history based on its jackpot size.
Powerball is kicking off 2024 with a bang by holding its fifth-largest jackpot ever on Monday. The top prize for Monday's drawing is worth an estimated $810 million.
The jackpot is also the 10th largest among all U.S. lotteries in history.
The large jackpot is because no one has landed on all six numbers in a drawing since Oct. 11, 2023, marking a streak of 34 drawings without a winner.
Saturday's drawing had white balls 10, 11, 26, 27, 34 and red Powerball 7. Although no one hit all five white balls along with the Powerball, seven contestants purchased tickets with all five white ball numbers. They'll receive a minimum prize of $1 million.
The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million. There were five winning Powerball tickets sold in 2023, with jackpots ranging from $162.2 million to $1.765 billion.
Powerball also has prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million, and the odds of winning a smaller prize are about 1 in 25.
Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C.
Since Powerball lengthened the odds of hitting all six numbers in 2015, the multi-state lottery generally has six to nine winners a year. All 10 of its largest jackpots have also come since 2015. The largest Powerball jackpot in history was $2.04 billion, won on Nov. 7, 2022.
The $810 million jackpot figure is based on the winner choosing the annuity option. If the winner takes the lump sum, that person would win $408.9 million. Both figures are before taxes.
