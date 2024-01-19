Preorders are open for Apple Vision Pro. Here's how it works

While you may not be able to get your hands on the new Apple Vision Pro headset just yet, the company has already started accepting preorders.

After being unveiled last year at the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple recently announced that the mixed-reality headset would become available on Feb. 2. However, eager buyers can reserve theirs for $3,499 online and at U.S. Apple Store locations now.

With a price tag more than double that of my first car — a 2001 Hyundai Sonata (thanks, grandma) — it's probably important to know exactly what the Vision Pro does before reaching for your wallet. Here's how it works:

What is the Apple Vision Pro?

Apple is calling its Vision Pro "the most advanced personal electronics device ever," a big statement that came way ahead of the price tag, which was mentioned at the end of the unveiling.

The "spatial computing" headset resembles a pair of goggles that conforms to the face and allows users to view workspaces and computing selections as if the desktop or viewing screen were floating out in front of the device, seamlessly integrated with a person's surrounding environment. To navigate between apps and websites, users can simply use their eyes, hands and voice.

How does it work?

Apple

With 256GB of storage, the device will run using visionOS by Apple, a new platform created just for the headset. Users will be able to use the headset while it is plugged in, and if it is unplugged, its external battery will support "up to" two hours of use.

Apple says users will have "infinite screen real estate" with the device, as a sort of do-it-all personal computing device that could replace a number of other products, like computers, phones, televisions and more.

"Apps can fill the space around you, beyond the boundaries of a display. They can be moved anywhere, scaled to the perfect size, react to the lighting in your room, and even cast shadows," Apple states on its website. "Environments let you transform the space around you, so apps can extend beyond the dimensions of your room. Choose from a selection of beautiful landscapes, or turn your room into a personal movie theater with the Cinema Environment. The Digital Crown gives you full control over how immersed you are."

Apple

How to preorder

As mentioned earlier, the Apple Vision Pro won't be available until Feb. 2, but interested buyers can preorder the device online or at any U.S. Apple Store locations starting Jan. 19. When placing an order, you'll want to be sure to have an iPhone or iPad nearby, as Apple will need to scan your face in order to determine the correct size device to send you.

Buyers can expect to receive an Apple Vision Pro headset, a polishing cloth, two different headbands, along with a charging cord and other key accessories. Buyers will also have the option to preorder the Apple Vision Pro with prescription lenses for an additional $149.