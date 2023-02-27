White House supports plan for Northern Ireland's place in UK, Europe
The Windsor Framework is a plan between Europe and the United Kingdom to clarify Northern Ireland's place working with the two country groups.
The White House released a formal statement on Monday supporting the announcement of the Windsor Framework between Europe and the United Kingdom to ensure "peace and progress" and protect the position of Northern Ireland.
The White House said the plan would work to ensure that the Belfast/Good Friday agreement was honored and "preserved."
As the UK proceeds with and works through post-Brexit tensions, Northern Ireland found itself in a position where its trade rules, as it works between the UK and the European Union, were challenging.
President Biden said in a statement, "I am confident the people and businesses of Northern Ireland will be able to take full advantage of the economic opportunities created by this stability and certainty, and the United States stands ready to support the region’s vast economic potential."
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the framework will deliver "smooth flowing trade" in the UK.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the new plan was needed “make the most of" trade between the two areas.
