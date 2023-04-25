watch live
President Biden announces bid for second term

The 2024 election could be a rare rematch between a former president and sitting president.

President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony.
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Justin Boggs
April 25, 2023

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he is running for a second term, putting an end to any rumors that he might not run. 

Biden, 80, is already the first octogenarian president. If he were to serve a full second term, he would be 86 years old, which is nine years older than Ronald Reagan was when he left office. 

The 2024 election could also be a potentially rare rematch between a former president and sitting president. Former President Donald Trump is considered the frontrunner among Republican hopefuls, according to recent polling.

In making his official announcement, Biden released a video called “Let’s Finish the Job.” 

“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours,” Biden said in his campaign announcement. “That’s why I’m running for reelection”

