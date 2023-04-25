President Biden announces bid for second term

Florida Gov. DeSantis in Japan ahead of expected US presidential bid
The overseas trip is seen as a move by DeSantis to strengthen his diplomatic profile ahead of a potential presidential campaign.LEARN MORE
The 2024 election could be a rare rematch between a former president and sitting president.
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he is running for a second term, putting an end to any rumors that he might not run.
Biden, 80, is already the first octogenarian president. If he were to serve a full second term, he would be 86 years old, which is nine years older than Ronald Reagan was when he left office.
The 2024 election could also be a potentially rare rematch between a former president and sitting president. Former President Donald Trump is considered the frontrunner among Republican hopefuls, according to recent polling.
Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023
That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly
In making his official announcement, Biden released a video called “Let’s Finish the Job.”
“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours,” Biden said in his campaign announcement. “That’s why I’m running for reelection”
