President Biden defends his decision on China balloon incident

The Biden administration is defending its decision to down the Chinese balloon wafting over U.S. skies.

The balloon hovered over several states – including Montana, Missouri and Illinois – before it was brought down on Saturday by a single missile from an F-22 fighter jet.

The debris field landed off the Carolina coast, spanning roughly seven miles.

President Biden says he wanted the balloon down even earlier — on Wednesday.

But U.S. officials advised the operation take place while the balloon was over a body of water.

"It was always my position once it came into the U.S. from Canada. I told the Defense Department I wanted to shoot down as soon as appropriate. They concluded we should not shoot down over land and it was not a serious threat, and to wait until it got across water," said President Joe Biden.

Still, Republican lawmakers criticized the president’s response, saying he took too long to act and pointing to the public outcry over the balloon as it drifted from state to state.

"Why did it take so long for them to disclose this to the American public? I don’t think the trajectory of where this balloon was going was a mystery," said Rep. Marco Rubio.

But members of President Biden’s administration say timing was crucial to keeping the American public safe.

"Any time the military is considering an operation like that, they have to consider the safety of the American people. The president called for this to be dealt with in a way that balanced all of the different risks," said Sec. Pete Buttigieg of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Even though the balloon is down diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and China remain.

Chinese officials blasted the U.S. for its "clear overreaction" to the balloon, which they claim was a weather research "airship" that blew off course.

And they say they’ve reserved the right to use necessary means to deal with similar situations.