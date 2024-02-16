President Biden discusses the death of Navalny, Russian weapons threat

Russia says opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in prison
Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service said in a statement that Navalny felt unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness.LEARN MORE
U.S. President Joe Biden said he held Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible for Navalny's death.
Following the reported death of Russian activist Alexei Navalny Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden said he held Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible.
"We don't know exactly what happened, but there is no doubt that the death of Navalny was a consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did," President Biden told reporters.
In wide-ranging comments at the White House, President Biden discussed the death of Navalny, implications for Russia's war with Ukraine and news of a developing Russian anti-satellite weapon.
President Biden called out the U.S. House of Representatives, which has yet to take up a new bill that would help fund and arm Ukraine. The Senate has passed the bill, but the House has now gone on a two-week recess that President Biden says is eroding global trust in the U.S. as an ally.
“The failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will never be forgotten,” President Biden said. “And the clock is ticking. This has to happen. We have to help now."
Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service said in a statement that Navalny felt unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness.LEARN MORE
President Biden also sought to reassure the public about a Russian anti-satellite weapon, knowledge of which was first disclosed in cryptic warnings from lawmakers on Wednesday.
"There is no nuclear threat to the people of America or anywhere else in the world with what Russia’s doing at the moment," President Biden said.
The U.S. is in the process of declassifying more information about the weapon, the White House says.
A U.S. official traveling with Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said he had discussed the weapon with other leaders during the Munich Security Conference in Germany, where he "emphasized that the pursuit of this capability should be a matter of concern."
A new bill, the Preserving Safe Communities by Ending Swatting Act of 2024, would impose strict penalties for these fake emergencies.
Students with chronic health conditions face a higher likelihood of missing school due to their illness symptoms or medical treatments.
Democrats had feared Manchin would ditch his party affiliation and run for president as an independent.
Woods was 1 over par for the round and projected just outside the cut when he asked for a cart and was driven off the course.
Woods was 1 over par for the round and projected just outside the cut when he asked for a cart and was driven off the course.
The new AI technology, which is not yet available to the public, can create a video using a text prompt.