Migration Was The Main Topic During U.S., Mexico, Canada Summit

President Joe Biden and the leaders of Mexico and Canada capped off a tense and productive two-day North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City Wednesday.

"We're true partners, the three of us — working together with mutual respect to advance a safer and more prosperous future," President Biden said.

The leaders discussed everything from trade and defense policy, to their climate change goals. But it was migration that overshadowed the talks, which came just days after President Biden made his first trip to the southern border and unveiled a major shift in U.S. border policy.

"We're working together to scourge of human and drug trafficking... more than 7,000 human smugglers. We've seized more than 20,000 pounds of deadly fentanyl," the American leader said.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in the U.S. are at odds over the best course of action at the border, with even some in the president's own party critical of the administration's use of a public health law known at Title 42 to limit illegal migration.

Presidents Biden, Lopez Obrador Open Mexico Meetings With Brusque Talk Their comments were a contrast to their public display of affection shortly before, as they smiled and embraced. LEARN MORE

"I did take issue with the proposal that the administration put out, the proposed new rule, because it expands the use of Title 42, which was put in place by Stephen Miller and the Trump administration." Texas Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro said.

It's also the first time a U.S. president has visited Mexico since President Barack Obama.

In their first meeting Monday, Mexican President Lopez Obrador challenged President Biden to end an attitude of "abandonment" and "disdain" for Latin American countries and the Carribean. But President Biden argued the U.S. has done more to help those regions than all other nations combined.

"The United States provides more foreign aid than every other country just about combined in the world, to not just the hemisphere, but around the world. Unfortunately, our responsibility just doesn't end in the Western Hemisphere," he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Lopez Obrador also voiced concerns about President Biden's efforts to boost domestic manufacturing through tax breaks, arguing they undermine competition and leave their countries behind.

President Biden is expected to follow up the trip to Mexico with a trip to Canada, but it hasn't been scheduled yet.