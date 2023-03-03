President Biden had cancerous lesion removed
The president was treated for the cancerous lesion on Feb. 16, according to a White House doctor.
White House physician Kevin O'Connor confirmed that President Joe Biden had a cancerous skin lesion removed by doctors during his comprehensive medical exam on Feb. 16.
O'Connor said the lesion was basal cell carcinoma and the area around the biopsy site was treated presumptively.
"Basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to "spread" or metastasize, as some more serious skin cancers such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma are known to do. They do, however, have the potential to increase in size, resulting in a more significant issue as well as increased challenges for surgical removal," O'Connor wrote.
O'Connor added that President Biden will "continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive healthcare."
Friday's announcement comes about two months after first lady Jill Biden said she was treated for skin cancer. Doctors performed Mohs surgery on her, which was deemed successful.
