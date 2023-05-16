Press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis resigns

DeSantis courts voters in Iowa as Trump cancels rally due to weather
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be searching for a press secretary for the second time in less than a year after Bryan Griffin tendered his resignation Monday.
"Serving as the Press Secretary for the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis has been the honor of a lifetime," Griffin wrote in his letter. "I am proud of the work we have done and I truly believe that because of our work Florida will be a safe, prosperous, exceptional, and successful place for our children and posterity to live for generations."
Griffin won't be going far from DeSantis' side as he is expected to join DeSantis' political operation, according to a report from Fox News.
It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as Press Secretary for the Florida Office of @GovRonDeSantis. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/o8v6sxYiXJ— Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) May 15, 2023
The press secretary before Griffin, Christina Pushaw, also left the governor's office to join DeSantis' reelection campaign in August 2022.
DeSantis is widely expected to declare a run for the presidency in the coming month. However, he has few endorsements from any major political leaders in Florida and trails former Donald Trump by large margins in most polling.
This story was originally published by Tim Kephart at Scripps News Tampa.
