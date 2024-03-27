Prices of eggs, cocoa rise as consumers spend less on Easter

Cocoa prices hit a record high heading into Valentine's Day
Cocoa futures prices have doubled over the past year and hit an all-time high of $5,874 per metric ton on Friday.LEARN MORE
Consumers are expected to spend more than $22 billion on Easter, according to the National Retail Federation.
Consumers are expected to spend $22.4 billion on Easter this year, according to a report from the National Retail Federation.
That is down from last year’s spending of $24 billion, a record high since the organization has kept track.
People will spend $177 per person on the holiday on average, the National Retail Federation found.
The biggest spending category within that $22.4 billion is $7.3 billion for food. This is followed by $3.5 billion for clothing, $3.4 billion for gifts, and $3.1 billion for candy.
@scrippsnews Do you plan on buying anything for #Easter this year? Before you head to the store, be aware of rising prices on items like eggs and cocoa. #economy #inflation ♬ original sound - Scripps News
You may want to take into account the cost of eggs this year, which are often used for both meals and decorating around the holiday.
The average cost of a dozen grade A large eggs was about $2.99 in February, according to numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That’s up from $1.59 three years ago in February 2021, and up from $2.52 just a month prior in January 2024.
Bird flu, inflation, and chicken-feed prices are all factors contributing to recent price increases.
And let’s not forget about chocolate. The price of cocoa surged this week, meaning you could be paying more for chocolate candy and treats.
Cocoa prices have gone up more than 100% since January, multiple reports found.
The International Cocoa Organization wrote in a statement earlier this month that, “High cocoa prices remain a significant concern due to a supply shortfall from key producers.”
Cocoa futures prices have doubled over the past year and hit an all-time high of $5,874 per metric ton on Friday.LEARN MORE
One major culprit is the avian flu, but higher chicken feed costs due to weather and inflation have also impacted egg prices.
Easter is in March this year, but you still have time to gather your eggs and Peeps from your local stores before they close for the holiday.
It was among Irish American communities that the day became the celebration it is, from its roots as a religious observance in Ireland.
A new study says that clocks may have to skip in a second — called a “negative leap second” — around 2029.
The company will temporarily move its Baltimore operations to Norfolk, Virginia, and arrange transportation for cruise guests back to Baltimore.
Police described the suspect as an adult male who stabbed multiple individuals. The suspect was taken into custody, according to law enforcement.