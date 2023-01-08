Prince Harry Reveals More About Royal Family In Interviews

Prince Harry is throwing more royal jabs at Britain's royal family in a pair of interviews Sunday, just days before the release of his highly anticipated memoir.

"I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better," said Harry.

Several British media outlets are already revealing bombshell details from the book.

Including Prince Harry's claims of a 2019 physical confrontation with his brother, Prince William, to accusations the royal family helped fuel negative press about his wife, Meghan Markle.

In a sit-down with British network ITV, Harry pit himself against the monarchy.

ITV's Tom Bradby: Some people will say you have railed against invasions of your privacy all your life. But the accusation here would be you are invading the privacy of your nearest and dearest without permission, that would be the accusation.

Harry: That will be the accusation from people who don't understand, or who don't want to believe that my family have been briefing the press.

Revelations and accusations made headlines across the pond.

From his admission to killing dozens of Taliban fighters in Afghanistan while serving in the British military, to details of past drug use.

In the memoir, Harry also claims William and wife Kate Middleton were behind his infamous Nazi costume back in 2005.

In his Sunday interview, Prince Harry also spoke about the public duties he was forced to carry out following the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

"Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum and the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment," said Harry.

So far, the Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on claims made in the book.

Prince Harry's recent media blitz and upcoming memoir is already raising questions as to whether he will be allowed to attend the coronation of King Charles in May.

That's if he receives an invitation.

"There's a lot that could happen between now and then ... but the door is always open, the ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed," said Harry.

Despite the ongoing family drama, Harry says he still believes in the monarchy, but he's unsure if in the future he will play a part in it.