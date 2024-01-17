Princess Kate undergoes abdominal surgery

Prince Harry wins phone hacking lawsuit against tabloid publisher
The princess of Wales is expected to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.
The Royal Family announced Wednesday that Catherine, the Princess of Wales, was hospitalized on Tuesday for a planned abdominal surgery.
Representatives for the princess, formerly known as Kate Middleton, said the surgery was successful. She is expected to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days before continuing her recovery at home.
They said it is unlikely she will return to her public duties until after Easter.
Officials did not stipulate why Princess Catherine needed to have surgery.
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," Kensington Palace said in a statement.
Princess Catherine, the wife of Prince William, turned 42 last week.
The news about Kate's surgery came on the same day that Buckingham Palace revealed King Charles III will undergo a procedure next week for an enlarged prostate.
The Palace added that the king's condition is benign. While he is recovering, the king's public events will be postponed.
