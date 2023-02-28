Proposed Idaho bill aims to criminalize COVID-19 mRNA vaccines
Two Republican Idaho lawmakers introduced legislation which would make it a misdemeanor to administer mRNA-based vaccines.
Two Republican lawmakers in Idaho have introduced proposed legislation that aims to criminalize administering mRNA-based vaccines, including for COVID-19.
The bill's language, introduced by the state's Sen. Tammy Nichols and Rep. Judy Boyle, states that "a person may not provide or administer a vaccine developed using messenger ribonucleic acid [mRNA] technology for use in an individual or any other mammal in this state."
If passed into law, Idaho House Bill 154 would make anyone administering an mRNA-based vaccine guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable with possible jail time and a fine.
With a lack of details in the proposed legislation, it has left some wondering if future debate on the bill would clarify if administering mRNA-based vaccines to "any other mammal in the state" includes animals.
The legislation is detailed over part of a page on the Idaho legislature's website, with 17 lines.
Nichols has reportedly emphasized concern with vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna in a presentation.
If passed in its current form, HB 154 would take effect in the state on July 1, 2023, according to the proposal.
