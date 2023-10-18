Protesters calling for ceasefire in Gaza arrested at US Capitol

Biden: Israel not to blame in Gaza hospital blast that killed hundreds
President Biden, while in Tel Aviv, told Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu that the blast "was done by the other team, not you."
Dozens of people gathered Wednesday afternoon inside the Cannon Rotunda, where demonstrations are not allowed.
Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza have been arrested at the U.S. Capitol.
"We warned the protesters to stop demonstrating and when they did not comply we began arresting them," Capitol Police said in a statement.
Police added that three of the people arrested were charged with assault on a police officer.
The protests didn't just happened inside the Capitol. Police said protesters also walked in the roadway around the House side of the Capitol Complex.
For safety reasons, police said they implemented temporary rolling closures. The roads were reopened by around 5:30 p.m.
The protests happened as President Joe Biden was traveling back to the U.S. from Israel. In a meeting with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday , Biden pledged his support to Israel in the face of attacks from Hamas.
The conflict began on Oct. 7., when Hamas led a surprise attack on Israel. Officials said more than 1,000 Israelis were killed and nearly 200 others were taken hostage.
Israel responded to the attack by going after Hamas in Gaza. Hamas says more than 3,400 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict and another 12,000 are injured.
