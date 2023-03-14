Purina expands dog food recall over vitamin D levels

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company announced it is expanding its voluntary recall of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental dry dog food.

The company says it has identified elevated levels of vitamin D in two additional product lots. They were sold in 8-pound bags and 20-pound bags with UPC codes 38100 19190 and 38100 19192.

The recalled dog food was distributed throughout the U.S. by prescription only.

Pet owners are asked to throw out the dog food in a secure container so no wildlife can access it.

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, however, veterinarians caution that elevated levels can lead to health issues. They include vomiting, loss of appetite and kidney dysfunction.

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company announced its initial recall of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental dry dog food in February. At the time, the company said two dogs had exhibited signs of vitamin D toxicity.