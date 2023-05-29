Queen's entire music catalog may sell for more than $1 billion

Queen’s music catalog is currently up for sale, and it could go for more than $1 billion.

Universal Music Group is said to be in talks to acquire the British rock band’s catalog, which consists of both music publishing and recorded music rights, from Disney Music Group.

The record-breaking deal is expected to close within a month and surpass $1 billion, according to CNN.

The band enjoyed a huge bump in popularity after the 2018 hit biopic release of "Bohemian Rhapsody," which follows Freddie Mercury as he and his bandmates rise in stardom. The movie dominated the box office and brought in $50 million in its first weekend in North America.

So far, music icon Bruce Springsteen tops the charts of the highest-selling catalogs based on a $500 million acquisition by Sony. But if the Queen sale goes through, it will be the highest amount a music catalog has ever sold for.