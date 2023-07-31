Racing to resume at Churchill Downs following horse deaths

Officials hold emergency meeting over horse deaths at Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs suspended racing operations in June, following the deaths of 12 horses.
Horse racing is returning to Churchill Downs. The racetrack will host its September and Fall Meet.
Several of the horses were euthanized after suffering serious injuries on the track.
Upon suspending races, officials said the racetrack would undergo a top-to-bottom review of all safety and surface protocols.
Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen said the review "didn't find anything fundamentally wrong or different about our track from previous years," according to The Associated Press.
Noting that the deaths of horses were "a series of unfortunate circumstances," Carstanjen added that it's part of the business of horse racing.
There will be no obvious changes at the track when racing resumes. Carstanjen reportedly told investors that track is "very safe."
However, behind the scenes, the track will implement several protocols that are aimed at protecting the safety of the horse. That includes increased veterinary oversight and establishing a committee that can provide real-time feedback about track conditions.
Live racing at the track will resume on Sept. 14 and end for the year on Nov. 26.
