Rapper 6ix9ine reportedly hospitalized after attack at Florida gym
He was treated for "non-life threatening" injuries after an altercation with "several individuals" at a South Florida LA Fitness, police said.
Rapper 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was reportedly rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after being jumped by a group of men at a gym in South Florida.
Hernandez sustained "non-life threatening" injuries from the altercation, which involved "several individuals" at an LA Fitness, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Video shared on social media appears to show part of the altercation. Hernandez is seen laying on the ground while two individuals continue to punch and kick him for several seconds. It then cuts to another video of Hernandez walking through the gym with blood dripping down his face.
The rapper suffered several cuts and had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance, his attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ.
The 26-year-old exploded onto the hip-hop scene in 2017 with the platinum selling single "Gummo." He followed it with other hit songs like "Fefe" with Nicki Minaj and "Stoopid" with rapper Bobby Scmurda.
That's until his 2018 arrest on gang-related charges, including attempted murder, armed robbery and racketeering.
Hernandez initially denied the charges but later accepted a plea bargain with prosecutors and testified against his fellow gang members in exchange for a reduced sentence of just two years.
He was subsequently released in 2020 and placed under house arrest but faced criticism online, with some people calling him a "snitch."
However, it's unclear if that testimony is what influenced the assault at LA Fitness, as police are still searching for the suspects.
