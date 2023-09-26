Rare video captures dumbo octopus using ears to travel the deep sea

Scientists discover unidentified golden organism off Alaskan coast
Scientists discovered an unidentified golden orb-like organism in the deep sea off the coast of Alaska.LEARN MORE
Scientists came across a rare dumbo octopus while on a remote exploratory expedition in the deep Pacific Ocean.
It's not a flying elephant with big ears, but there's a sea creature that does share a few features with the beloved Disney character, including its name and its method of transportation.
Deep sea explorers came upon this rare creature known as a dumbo octopus on Sept. 13 while their research vessel was 5,500 feet deep down on the North Pacific Ocean floor.
The animal is known for propelling itself using its "famous ear-shaped fins to find food, then gobble their prey up whole, feasting on a variety of deep sea critters such as copepods, isopods, bristle worms, and amphipods," according to the Ocean Exploration Trust, which captured the animal on video during a livestream.
Ocean Exploration Trust / NOAA
Using a remotely operated exploration submersible fittingly named the Hercules, the OET team spotted the ghostly dumbo octopus and its "flappy ears," as one researcher said, "on an unnamed seamount in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument."
Another researcher said they were "glad we got to see a live one," as spotting the creature is a rarity due to their deep habitat.
The dumbo octopus is thought to be the deepest-living octopus, diving up to 13,000 feet below the surface. It's typically under a foot long, though they can measure up to 6 feet. The one OET found this month measured around 2 feet.
But as the Nautilus expedition continues to dive into this "largely unexplored" section of the northwestern Hawaiian Islands' monument, only time and research will tell what other visuals of animals like the dumbo octopus will come to the surface.
Scientists discovered an unidentified golden orb-like organism in the deep sea off the coast of Alaska.LEARN MORE
Poaching is still the greatest threat to all rhino species living in Africa, according to the 2023 State of the Rhino report.
An Australian lungfish that has been at a California aquarium for over 80 years is now considered the oldest living aquarium fish.
A new study published by the CDC found this parasite becoming more widespread in areas it hadn't been seen before.
New laws signed Tuesday ban the carry of guns in many public places, and collect new state taxes on gun and ammo sales.
A flight from Ecuador to Florida Monday landed with eight people needing to go to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.
A flight from Ecuador to Florida Monday landed with eight people needing to go to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.