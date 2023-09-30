Read full document: House GOP releases proposed 45-day spending plan

On brink of government shutdown, McCarthy focuses on 45-day plan
The Republican leader on Saturday worked to push a 45-day funding bill through the House that would require Democratic help.LEARN MORE
Republican lawmakers met early in the morning on Saturday with just hours to go before a midnight deadline to fund government operations.
It was quite literally a race against time for lawmakers in Washington as an ominous government shutdown loomed ahead of a midnight deadline on Saturday.
Lawmakers met behind closed doors in the early morning hours on Saturday to use every available bit of time to try and agree to a plan to fund the U.S. government.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy pivoted from what seemed to be a never-ending holding pattern in negotiations, to focus on a proposed 45-day temporary spending bill that lawmakers hoped would be a step towards avoiding a shutdown of U.S. government services.
The Republican leader on Saturday worked to push a 45-day funding bill through the House that would require Democratic help.LEARN MORE
It was still unclear how lawmakers would move forward after the House reconvened just before noon on Saturday to debate the Continuing Appropriations Act, 2024.
The Republican leader on Saturday worked to push a 45-day funding bill through the House that would require Democratic help.
U.S. Central Command said it conducted the successful mission capturing a facilitation official during an operation, with no civilian casualties.
President Joe Biden is hoping the rest of the country will see things the same way. That's an uncertain proposition amid political polarization.
The Republican leader on Saturday worked to push a 45-day funding bill through the House that would require Democratic help.
U.S. Central Command said it conducted the successful mission capturing a facilitation official during an operation, with no civilian casualties.
President Joe Biden is hoping the rest of the country will see things the same way. That's an uncertain proposition amid political polarization.