Record high ocean temperatures helped strengthen Hurricane Idalia

In the eye of Hurricane Idalia: What doctors do during extreme weather
Protocols differ from hospitals to clinics, and doctors on call sometimes shelter in place with their families.LEARN MORE
Meteorologists say the hot waters in the Gulf of Mexico helped Hurricane Idalia rapidly intensify. It's getting more common as the oceans warm.
Hurricane Idalia churned ashore as a strong Category 3 hurricane, with wind speeds of 125 mph — and meteorologists say hot waters in the Gulf of Mexico contributed to much of the storm's intensity.
Temperatures in the North Atlantic Ocean region, including the Gulf of Mexico, have set record highs for months this year. When Hurricane Idalia moved through, temperatures in the Gulf were among the highest that have ever been measured.
Protocols differ from hospitals to clinics, and doctors on call sometimes shelter in place with their families.LEARN MORE
The heat from seawater is the primary fuel for tropical storms. When everything else is equal, the warmer the water, the stronger a storm can get.
Meteorologists say the storm rapidly intensified on Tuesday and Wednesday, a condition defined as gaining 30 knots or about 35 miles per hour of wind speed within a 24-hour time frame.
The storm peaked at Category 4 intensity early on Wednesday morning, and weakened only slightly to a Category 3 hurricane as it made landfall.
Since 1955, 13 Atlantic storm names beginning with "I" have been retired because they were so catastrophic.LEARN MORE
Continued greenhouse emissions directly contribute to increased sea surface temperatures like those in the Gulf.
As a result, it's likely that such temperatures will continue to affect storm formation, and we will likely continue to see the results in the coming months: Record-high ocean temperatures were a major factor in leading NOAA to revise its annual estimate of hurricane activity upward, predicting an increase in hurricane activity this season.
The "1,000-ton rule" suggests that about one early death might occur for every 1,000 tons of fossil carbon burned.
With extreme heat getting more common and more likely, the way we measure and warn about heat is in the spotlight.
It's estimated the fire displaced 4,500 people.
New Jersey police suspect as many as 100 dogs died in a residence that was the subject of a report of suspected animal cruelty.
The U.S. Government continues to employ a person who has a blog and podcast that targets Jews, people of color, LGBTQ+ and others.
There are multiple organizations pitching in to help residents affected by Idalia. Here is how you can donate to help support.