Red Sox Justin Turner released from hospital after scary wild pitch

Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner is recovering after being struck in the face by a wild pitch during Monday's spring training game against the Detroit Tigers.

Turner's wife, Kourtney, said on social media that he had "16 stitches and a lot of swelling but we are thanking God for no fractures & clear scans."

The 38-year-old veteran immediately collapsed at home plate after being drilled by a fastball that ran astray from pitcher Matt Manning in the bottom of the first inning.

He was quickly attended to by medical personnel and could be seen holding a bloody towel to his face as he walked off the field.

Turner was at home recovering Tuesday and jokingly said on Twitter that he's fortunate to have all of his "chiclets" in tact — referring to his teeth.

Thanks to everyone for all the messages and prayers! I’m feeling very fortunate to come out of yesterday with no breaks & all my chiclets in tact. The @RedSox medical staff and @Lee_Health have been absolutely amazing & I’m going to be back out on the field as soon as possible! — Justin Turner (@redturn2) March 7, 2023

The Red Sox went on to win the game 7-1.

Turner will continue receiving treatment and undergo testing before he can return to the field, according to a statement by the team.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers slugger was shipped off to Boston in January after signing a reported two-year, nearly $22 million contract with the Red Sox in the offseason.

Turner, a two-time All-Star, played in 128 games with the Dodgers last season, drilling 13 home runs and 81 runs batted in.