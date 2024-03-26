Religious communities unite to pray and mourn after bridge collapse

6 presumed dead after ship crash and bridge collapse in Baltimore
Officials announced search and rescue efforts would transition to search and recovery of the deceased. Searches were suspended overnight on Tueday.LEARN MORE
Not far from where a bridge collapsed Tuesday in Baltimore, rabbis, pastors and imams joined as one to mourn and to pray for those who were missing.
This was more than just the power of prayer: What was happening inside the Mount Olive Baptist Church was the creation of solace through symbolism.
Less than 500 feet from where the Key Bridge collapsed in Baltimore on Tuesday, rabbis, pastors and imams joined as one to rejoice, to mourn and to pray for those who were missing.
Some, like Father Ako Walker, pastor at the Sacred Heart of Jesus, had intimate contact with the families most directly affected.
"You know, you can see the pain etched on their faces. You know, there's a lot of tears and so on,” said Walker.
Others, like congregant Discil Lynn, didn't have a direct connection — but they were here anyway due to something bigger.
"It's going to be hard. Like you said, that's something that we look at every day,” Lynn said. “It's something that we didn't think would ever happen — but that's what happened."
"You know, the city's going to continue to fall apart and that's what we don't want to see,” said Pastor Isaiah Lee. “We want to see, naturally, the community coming together, and it's awesome we can lift up the name of God to do so and we can put aside our differences to do so as well."
This was not just a bridge — it was a thoroughfare, an economic driver, a connector, and what was lost here — who was lost here — was mighty. Despite the fragmented rubble stacked high, the community next to it remained connected.
"It looks like focusing on the families, and that's something we can't lose sight of,” Pastor Lee said.
Officials announced search and rescue efforts would transition to search and recovery of the deceased. Searches were suspended overnight on Tueday.LEARN MORE
The Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature passed the proposal Tuesday, sending it to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.
Pemgarda, made by Invivyd, is an infusion drug approved for use by patients who are immunocompromised to help protect against COVID-19 infection.
As of Friday, the inmate, who is serving time for promoting a dangerous drug, remained in the hospital with serious conditions.
The Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature passed the proposal Tuesday, sending it to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.
Russia’s disinformation campaign has gone a step further since the war in Ukraine: cloning legitimate and trusted news websites.
The wooden door panel from the 1997 blockbuster film went for the highest price of any item at the auction last week.