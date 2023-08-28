Remembering the victims of the Jacksonville shooting

What we know about the Florida Dollar General store shooting
Three people died when a gunman opened fire at a Florida store, in what federal officials call a racist attack.
Jerrald Gallion planned to spend the weekend with his 4-year-old daughter, but the devoted father was instead one of three Black people gunned down Saturday afternoon in a racist attack at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida. The other two people slain were identified as Angela Michelle Carr, 52, who was shot in her car, and store employee Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre, Jr., 19, who was shot as he tried to flee.
Investigators say the shooter targeted Black people, and left evidence of racist views in notes at his home.
The Justice Department says it will investigate the shooting both as a hate crime and as an act of racially-motivated violent extremism.
Florida Attorney Ben Crump said "We have to prevent attacks like this from happening again!," as faith leaders and family spoke about the tragedy.
Authorities said the suspect's motive behind the attack was made clear by writings that described his hatred toward Black people.
