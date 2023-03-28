Remembering those lost in The Covenant School shooting

Nashville police release videos of officers firing at shooter
Three adults and three students were killed in the mass shooting. We are learning about those who died.
On Monday, the Nashville community lost six people, including three children, to a senseless tragedy at The Covenant School.
As we learn more about the victims, we want to share with you just how much light they brought to the community. We will continue to update this story as we learn more information about these individuals.
Mike Hill
Mike Hill, 61, was a father of seven and grandfather of 14. Family and friends described him as a very loving man who liked to cook and spend time with family. In a statement, Hill's family said: "We would like to thank the Nashville community for all the continued thoughts and prayers. As we grieve and try to grasp any sense of understanding of why this happened, we continue to ask for support. ... We are grateful that Michael was beloved by the faculty and students who filled him with joy for 14 years."
Dr. Katherine Koonce
Katherine Koonce, 60, was the head of school for The Covenant School.
Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9
Evelyn's family, some of whom live in Missouri, shared this statement, per a St. Louis CBS affiliate: “Our hearts are completely broken. We cannot believe this has happened. Evelyn was a shining light in this world. We appreciate all the love and support but ask for space as we grieve."
Here are the remaining victims' names and ages:
Cynthia Peak, 61
William Kinney, 9
Hallie Scruggs, 9
This article was written by Scripps News Nashville.
