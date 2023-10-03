Rep. Bowman in damage control as probe into alarm incident continues

Congressman carjacked near the US Capitol
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar was reportedly parking his vehicle when three armed individuals carjacked him.LEARN MORE
Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York said he accidentally pulled a fire alarm during Saturday's House vote to fund the government.
As an investigation continues to determine why Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York pulled a fire alarm in a House office building in Washington during a vote to fund the government, some are calling to punish the lawmaker.
Rep. Bowman has insisted that it was an accident that occurred as he rushed to the floor to participate in the vote, he said.
That didn't stop Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York from introducing a resolution as the week began to try to expel Bowman.
Malliotakis told the Hill, "We’ve dropped the resolution with twelve cosponsors, and we will continue to add more throughout the day. Mr. Bowman’s juvenile actions violated both federal and local law and he must be held accountable."
Bowman and his staff have been doing damage control this week, but not without another apparent gaffe when his office sent out a memo of talking points referring to GOP lawmakers as "Nazi members."
Bowman had to later condemn the use of the word, saying he wasn't aware of the messaging guidance before it was sent out.
"There was inappropriate use of the term Nazi without my consent," Bowman said in a post on X.
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar was reportedly parking his vehicle when three armed individuals carjacked him.LEARN MORE
"I condemn the use of the term Nazi out of its precise definition. It is important to specify the term Nazi to refer to members of the Nazi party and neo-Nazis," Bowman wrote.
Another lawmaker, Republican Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan, has sent out a censure resolution trying to strip Rep. Bowman of his committee assignments and has called for an investigation to be carried out by the House Ethics Committee, Axios reported.
On Saturday, Bowman acknowledged that he pulled a fire alarm as he rushed to a last-minute vote on a stopgap measure pushed out by now-former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that day.
Rep. Bowman has always insisted that the path he took to the floor was a "dumb choice," and said he takes "full responsibility" for what he has insisted was just an accident.
Bowman has been accused of trying to delay the vote.
"I wasn’t trying to prevent a vote or shut down the government or do anything,” Rep. Bowman insisted.
U.S. Capitol Police said on Monday that the law enforcement body would continue to investigate the incident.
Allie Phillips was denied a medically necessary abortion, and now her story is pushing her to run for Tennessee state office.
The order applies to all parties in the case and pertains only to verbal attacks on court staff. Judge Arthur Engoron issued the order Tuesday.
Butler will fill the vacancy left by long-serving Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, who died Thursday after a series of illnesses.
Allie Phillips was denied a medically necessary abortion, and now her story is pushing her to run for Tennessee state office.
Their contract expired over the weekend and both sides have yet to settle on new terms. The clock is running out for a contract agreement.
Grimes is requesting a court order to identify her as a legal parent of the children she shares with Elon Musk.