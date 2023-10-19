Rep. Jim Jordan will not immediately pursue another House speaker vote

Important deadlines approaching as House fails to select a speaker
The Ohio Republican has failed to secure the votes needed to obtain the leadership position on two occasions.
Rep. Jim Jordan's immediate plans to gain the House speaker position are on hold.
A source familiar with Jordan's plans confirmed to Scripps News that the Ohio Republican will attempt to empower Rep. Patrick McHenry as House speaker pro tempore.
During that time, Jordan will reportedly try to secure more votes to become the speaker of the House.
Jordan failed to secure the 217 votes needed to obtain the leadership position on two occasions. On Tuesday, he was short 20 votes and on Wednesday, he was short 22 votes.
The House was thrown into chaos after Kevin McCarthy was voted out of his job after fellow Republicans filed a motion to vacate on Oct. 2. Rep. Matt Gaetz was upset that McCarthy joined Democrats to pass a temporary resolution to keep the government open.
McHenry was appointed to the temporary position after McCarthy was ousted. His role is limited, only allowing him to oversee the vote of a new speaker. Numerous members of Congress have floated the idea of empowering McHenry to pass critical legislation, including keeping the government funded and passing aid for Israel and Ukraine.
However, it remains to be seen what that process would look like as it has never been done before. In addition, several members of Congress, including Gaetz, have said they don't support the idea.
Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he would need to speak with his conference before signing off on any deal.
