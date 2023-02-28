Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was 'attacked' in a restaurant
Rep. Greene said she was at a restaurant with her staff when two people confronted her and began shouting.
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was "attacked" at a restaurant in Washington, D.C.
In a tweet, Greene said a woman and her adult son confronted her Monday night.
"They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views," Greene stated.
The congresswoman said she was sitting at a table, working with her staff when the pair came up to them and began shouting.
Greene did not specify what restaurant the alleged incident happened in or whether she was physically injured.
"People used to respect others even if they had different views," Greene tweeted. "But not anymore."
The congresswoman from Georgia is no stranger to stirring up strong emotions.
Earlier this month, she floated the idea of a "national divorce."
"We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government," she tweeted.
Her comment was criticized by people on the right and left, saying it was divisive and reminiscent of comments made before the Civil War.
"We're not going to divide the country," Sen. Mitt Romney said. "It's united we stand and divided we fall."
