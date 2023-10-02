Rep. Matt Gaetz files to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Gaetz says he will seek to oust McCarthy as speaker this week
Matt Gaetz, a Republican congressman in Florida, has been a longtime nemesis of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.LEARN MORE
The motion sets up a likely vote on whether McCarthy will keep the speakership, expected sometime later this week.
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a resolution late Monday to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker, setting up a likely showdown vote in the House in the days ahead.
The far-right Republican from Florida has for months threatened to use a procedural tool — called a motion to vacate — to try to strip McCarthy of his office. Those threats escalated over the weekend after McCarthy relied on Democrats to provide the necessary votes to fund the government.
A motion to vacate is a rare and strong procedural tool that has only been used twice in the past century against Republican speakers. But in recent years, conservatives have wielded the motion as a weapon against their leaders.
Matt Gaetz, a Republican congressman in Florida, has been a longtime nemesis of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.LEARN MORE
In January, McCarthy, hoping to appease some on the hard right like Gaetz as he fought to gain their vote for speaker, agreed to give as few as five Republican members the ability to initiate a vote to remove him. But when that wasn’t good enough for his critics, he agreed to reduce that threshold to one — the system that historically has been the norm.
That decision has set McCarthy up for the ultimate test of his leadership as he will now have to rely on Democrats to withhold their support for any effort to force his removal.
The resolution drafted by the U.S. was approved Monday with 13 votes in favor and two abstentions from Russia and China.
North Dakota state senator Doug Larsen and three of his family members died when their plane crashed shortly after takeoff.
New York City has reportedly taken in over 100,000 migrants in the last year, straining organizations and resources.
A historic drought and recent 102-degree temperatures in the Amazon could be to blame for unusually high numbers of animal deaths in the region.
The 9-year-old girl went missing during a camping trip with her family in upstate New York. Over 100 people joined the search before she was found.
The crackdown on password sharing is expected to come to the U.S. later this year, and has already been rolled out in other markets.