Report: Trump misled legal team about classified documents

Legal troubles of the twice-impeached former President Donald Trump appear to be mounting. As Trump awaits his fate on a potential arrest regarding a hush money payment made in 2016, a new development is underway involving the investigation into classified materials found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

According to an ABC News report, prosecutors in the special counsel’s office have presented evidence that Trump knowingly and deliberately misled his legal team about where he kept classified documents, putting his legal team at a disadvantage in terms of representing him. This is according to information in a sealed filing from Friday, described by sources to ABC, that was written by a former top federal judge.

The findings could potentially lead to criminal charges.

The Trump campaign is forcefully pushing back against these claims Wednesday morning, calling them fake, and saying they're completely untrue.

Affidavit Details Classified Documents Found In Mar-a-Lago Search Though redactions cover about half of the filing, information shown reveals a "significant number of civilian witnesses" gave information.

The search of Mar-a-Lago in 2022 came after months of government requests to recover highly classified materials that were taken from the White House. The FBI says it seized roughly 11,000 documents, including about 100 with classification markings, during its search.