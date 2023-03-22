Report: Trump misled legal team about classified documents

Affidavit Details Classified Documents Found In Mar-a-Lago Search
Though redactions cover about half of the filing, information shown reveals a "significant number of civilian witnesses" gave information.LEARN MORE
The Department of Justice is looking into whether Trump misled his attorneys about classified documents, ABC News reported.
Legal troubles of the twice-impeached former President Donald Trump appear to be mounting. As Trump awaits his fate on a potential arrest regarding a hush money payment made in 2016, a new development is underway involving the investigation into classified materials found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
According to an ABC News report, prosecutors in the special counsel’s office have presented evidence that Trump knowingly and deliberately misled his legal team about where he kept classified documents, putting his legal team at a disadvantage in terms of representing him. This is according to information in a sealed filing from Friday, described by sources to ABC, that was written by a former top federal judge.
The findings could potentially lead to criminal charges.
The Trump campaign is forcefully pushing back against these claims Wednesday morning, calling them fake, and saying they're completely untrue.
The search of Mar-a-Lago in 2022 came after months of government requests to recover highly classified materials that were taken from the White House. The FBI says it seized roughly 11,000 documents, including about 100 with classification markings, during its search.
The New York grand jury has reportedly been told to be on standby for Thursday.
Former President Donald Trump was not arrested on Tuesday as he predicted, but grand jurors are still weighing whether to indict him.
A New York grand jury investigating alleged hush money payments is expected to reconvene on Wednesday.
