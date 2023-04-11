Residents fear sinkhole could 'swallow up' their small Texas town

A massive sinkhole in southeastern Texas that made headlines 15 years ago is expanding yet again, and has some residents worried that it could "swallow up" their small town.

Officials in the city of Daisetta released a statement saying they were made aware the sinkhole had expanded, and they had quickly alerted emergency officials and local residents.

"City officials are closely monitoring the situation and will work with state and local authorities to provide updates to the community as the situation progresses," the statement reads.

Daisetta is located about 50 miles east of Houston and has a population of around 1,000 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Drone footage shared by Bluebonnet News on YouTube showed large chunks of land, vacant structures, storage tanks and other debris crumbling into the water-filled crater that appears to be well over 1,000 feet wide.

The land is located on top of a salt dome, making it particularly prone to erosion. But as the sinkhole grows, so does the anxiety of nearby residents.

"I was having a lot of trouble going to sleep last night because I didn't know if we were going to get swallowed up," Jordana Priessler told ABC's KTRK. "My family told me it happened kind of fast before."

Liberty County Assistant Fire Marshal Erskin Holcomb said the sinkhole has already grown by roughly 150 feet wide and 150 feet deep, and officials are continuing to monitor whether evacuations are needed, according to KTRK.

