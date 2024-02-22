Restaurant prices up 5.1% in January as food costs continue to rise

This app can save money on food that's about to be thrown out
Are you looking to save money and prevent food waste? Apps like Too Good to Go might be the answer you're looking for.LEARN MORE
Prices at restaurants were up 5.1% last month compared to January 2023, according to the latest Consumer Price Index.
High prices at the grocery store are leaving consumers in a really tough spot these days.
Shoppers in Buffalo, New York told Scripps News buying groceries weighs heavy on their budgets.
The latest data from the Agriculture Department show consumers spent 11.3% of their disposable income on food in 2022.
The last time that figure was that high was 1991, after another period of soaring inflation.
Now, food banks across the country — including one in Boynton Beach, Florida — say they’re serving more people.
Sadly, it’s not much different if you’re eating out.
Prices at restaurants were up 5.1% last month compared to January 2023, according to the latest Consumer Price Index.
There is some good news, though: Two measures in that same index showed the costs of eating in and eating out climbed at a slower rate in January.
Are you looking to save money and prevent food waste? Apps like Too Good to Go might be the answer you're looking for.LEARN MORE
It might be busy at restaurants for Valentine's Day, but many still report a struggle to turn a profit.
Although hourly wages are more than keeping up with inflation, Americans are working fewer hours, causing weekly wages not to keep pace.
The National Restaurant Association says a proposed Biden administration rule would cost the average restaurant $5,000.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said that while he agrees certain platforms can be addictive, he believes the legislation should focus more on the parents' role.
The reports do not specify the number of officers subpoenaed or whether any are targets of the investigation.
Black entrepreneurs in sectors like tech have historically faced disproportionate funding challenges that further stifle innovation for everyone.