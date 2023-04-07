Revolution Farms salad products recalled over Listeria concerns
The recalled products were sold to grocery retailers and distributors in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.
Michigan-based Revolution Farms is recalling dozens of lettuce and salad products sold in the U.S. over potential listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced Friday.
The full list of recalled Revolution Farms products is below:
Food service products recalled:
Retailers have been instructed to remove all recalled products from their shelves and consumers who have purchased any of the products listed should immediately throw them out or return them to the store they were bought at for a full refund.
Listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause a serious foodborne illness called listeriosis. It's commonly found in soil, water, and some animals, but can contaminate a variety of foods, including deli meats, seafood, soft cheeses, and raw vegetables.
Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea. In some rare cases, it can lead to severe complications, such as meningitis or blood infection. It's particularly dangerous for pregnant women, newborns, seniors, and individuals with compromised immune systems.
If you suspect you may have listeriosis, it's important to seek medical attention immediately. Treatment typically involves antibiotics, and early detection can prevent serious illness.
