Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef end their nearly 6-year marriage

Billy Porter, Adam Smith to divorce after 6 years of marriage
A representative for the actor said in a statement the couple made the "sad decision" together and amicably.LEARN MORE
The couple first met through Instagram in 2015.
After being married for nearly six years, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have announced their divorce.
The couple took to Instagram to share the news.
"For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children—preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years," the post signed by both Martin and Yosef said.
The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer, 51, and Yosef, 38, an artist, met through Instagram in 2015 and tied the knot in late 2017.
At the time of their nuptials, the Puerto Rican singer was already a father to twins, Matteo and Valentino, who were born in 2008, but during their marriage, Yosef and Martin welcomed two more children into their family, Lucía and Renn.
According to the Instagram post, the relationship ended amicably, and they will continue to work together as co-parents.
"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children," the post read.
A representative for the actor said in a statement the couple made the "sad decision" together and amicably.LEARN MORE
A representative for the actor said in a statement the couple made the "sad decision" together and amicably.
Britney Spears says she was slapped across the face Wednesday night by Victor Wembanyama's security.
Actor Robert De Niro asked for privacy. Leandro's mother penned an emotional tribute to her son, writing, "I don’t know how to live without you."
Patrick Crusius is expected to receive multiple life sentences for the 2019 attack in which he drove hundreds of miles to target Hispanics in El Paso.
The U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in June, and Americans are finally regaining purchasing power amid high inflation.
An expert in climate change said, "We're gonna have to get used to dealing with warmer temperatures" as Earth continues to break records.