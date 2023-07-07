Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef end their nearly 6-year marriage

After being married for nearly six years, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have announced their divorce.

The couple took to Instagram to share the news.

"For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children—preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years," the post signed by both Martin and Yosef said.

The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer, 51, and Yosef, 38, an artist, met through Instagram in 2015 and tied the knot in late 2017.

At the time of their nuptials, the Puerto Rican singer was already a father to twins, Matteo and Valentino, who were born in 2008, but during their marriage, Yosef and Martin welcomed two more children into their family, Lucía and Renn.

According to the Instagram post, the relationship ended amicably, and they will continue to work together as co-parents.

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children," the post read.