watch live
toggle menu
Animals and Insects

Roger Payne's last interview: How he changed whale research forever

An appreciation of pioneering biologist Roger Payne, whose recording of the "Songs of the Humpback Whale" helped bring an end to global whaling.

Roger Payne's last interview: How he changed whale research forever
Ocean Alliance / AP
Sam Eaton
By Sam Eaton
SMS
June 16, 2023

Roger Payne was a pioneering scientist, whose recording of the "Songs of the Humpback Whale" helped bring an end to the bloody global whaling trade. He died this week at 88 years old.

Payne discovered whales could sing, and his 1970 multi-platinum album became the most popular nature recording in history.

Scripps News interviewed the American biologist for our documentary, "In Real Life: Voices of Nature," unknowingly recording his last ever interview. He talks to Sam Eaton about his album, his research and his life.

A North Atlantic right whale

What's causing the unusual strandings and deaths among whales?

Scientists explain the causes behind unusual numbers of whale strandings and deaths on the U.S. Atlantic coast.

LEARN MORE