One dead, several injured in roof collapse at Illinois theater
Severe weather is to blame for the roof collapse during a heavy metal concert at the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Illinois.
One person is dead and at least 28 others were injured after a roof collapsed during a concert in Belvidere, Illinois, amid severe weather Friday night, officials said.
The incident happened at the Apollo Theater during a heavy metal concert. Fire officials reported among those injured, five people suffered serious injuries, 15 had moderate injuries, and five others had minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital by private vehicles, reported Scripps News Milwaukee.
Approximately 260 people were inside the the venue when the roof collapsed, fire officials said.
The collapse occurred as a heavy storms moved through the area. The Associated Press, citing Belvidere Police, said officials started receiving calls from the theater at 7:48 p.m. local time. Initial reports suggest a tornado was responsible for the destruction.
The band, Morbid Angel, posted a message to fans on Facebook, alerting concertgoers the show was canceled.
"Tonights show is Canceled due to a Tornado that hit the Venue. We ask anyone who is still traveling to the venue to please seek shelter and stay safe. We are currently sheltering in place, and want to extend our support and hope that everyone at the show tonight is safe. Right now our focus is on making sure everyone in the venue tonight is ok and gets home."
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Twitter his administration is monitoring the incident in Belvidere.
"I’ve been in touch with officials for updates and to direct any available resources we can," read the governor's tweet in part.
Trump faces at least one felony charge, AP sources say
Two anonymous sources told the Associated Press that Donald Trump faces at least one felony charge. Scripps News has not confirmed any charges yet.
'Destructive' tornado rips through Little Rock, Arkansas
Emergency crews said they are conducting rescue operations following a massive tornado that swept through Little Rock, Arkansas.
Lawmakers react after news of Trump indictment
As the news of a sealed indictment filed against former President Donald Trump broke, a stream of reaction from lawmakers surfaced.
Top Stories
Families still don't know if relatives died in fire at migrant center
Mexican officials made arrests in connection to a fire that killed at least 39 migrants, but some families don't know if their relatives are dead.
Her dad is a Russian Air Force pilot, she’s an anti-Putin activist
A Russian woman in Chicago leads a group of fellow exiles against Putin and his war.
Why President Biden won't comment on Trump's indictment anytime soon
Commenting on the indictment of former President Donald Trump could have different political implications for President Joe Biden.