One dead, several injured in roof collapse at Illinois theater

One person is dead and at least 28 others were injured after a roof collapsed during a concert in Belvidere, Illinois, amid severe weather Friday night, officials said.

The incident happened at the Apollo Theater during a heavy metal concert. Fire officials reported among those injured, five people suffered serious injuries, 15 had moderate injuries, and five others had minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital by private vehicles, reported Scripps News Milwaukee.

Approximately 260 people were inside the the venue when the roof collapsed, fire officials said.

The collapse occurred as a heavy storms moved through the area. The Associated Press, citing Belvidere Police, said officials started receiving calls from the theater at 7:48 p.m. local time. Initial reports suggest a tornado was responsible for the destruction.

The band, Morbid Angel, posted a message to fans on Facebook, alerting concertgoers the show was canceled.

"Tonights show is Canceled due to a Tornado that hit the Venue. We ask anyone who is still traveling to the venue to please seek shelter and stay safe. We are currently sheltering in place, and want to extend our support and hope that everyone at the show tonight is safe. Right now our focus is on making sure everyone in the venue tonight is ok and gets home."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Twitter his administration is monitoring the incident in Belvidere.

"I’ve been in touch with officials for updates and to direct any available resources we can," read the governor's tweet in part.