Russell Stover recalls candies due to undeclared pecans

Toblerone removes mountain on packaging after Swissness Act concerns
Mondelez International said its Toblerone packaging will no longer have an iconic Alps mountaintop after concerns over Switzerland's Swissness Act.LEARN MORE
Russell Stover said the recall was initiated after learning candies with pecans were in the packaging for Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups.
Russell Stover has recalled some candies due to the potential for undeclared pecans.
The recall involves Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups that were sold in 2.4-ounce packaging. They feature the Best Before dates of "01MAY23" and "01JUN23."
Russell Stover says the recall was initiated after customers notified the company that there were Sugar Free Pecan Delight candies in the outer packaging for Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups products.
The company said it has not received any reports of illness or allergic reactions due to the mixup.
Mondelez International said its Toblerone packaging will no longer have an iconic Alps mountaintop after concerns over Switzerland's Swissness Act.LEARN MORE
The recalled items were sold at retail stores nationwide.
Tree nuts, which include pecans, are among the nine major allergens identified by the Food and Drug Administration. The federal government has specific labeling requirements for foods that can cause allergies or other hypersensitivity reactions.
Health officials say people usually experience symptoms from food allergies within a few minutes of consuming the product. The symptoms can include hives, tingling sensations, swelling and difficulty breathing.
People who experience an allergic reaction should seek emergency medical attention.
Being on a keto diet could lead to health scares including chest pain, blocked arteries, heart attacks and strokes.By Keith Srakocic / AP
Sen. Fetterman reportedly went over rail safety legislation and other Senate business with his chief of staff while in the hospital.By Gene J. Puskar/AP
While doctors express concern, they say it's not quite time to sound the alarm after avian flu was detected in a child.By AP
The Oklahoma House's effort to prohibit gender affirming medical care for trans children has prompted protests. A lawmaker has now been censured.By AP
A new bill would allow the Secretary of Commerce to respond to national security risks that TikTok presents.By Matt Slocum / AP
Being on a keto diet could lead to health scares including chest pain, blocked arteries, heart attacks and strokes.By Keith Srakocic / AP