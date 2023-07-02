Russian drone attack on Kyiv; all drones shot down

Images, reports suggest Belarus is building a camp for Wagner fighters
In the early hours of Sunday, Russia executed a significant drone assault on the capital city of Kyiv in Ukraine.
In an hour-long airstrike, Russian forces launched a barrage of Iranian-made drones over the capital city of Kyiv. However, Kyiv officials confirmed that all the drones were successfully detected and shot down; although they did not disclose the exact number of drones, regrettably, one person sustained injuries caused by debris from a destroyed drone.
On the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a visit to the strategic port city of Odesa. During his trip, he held meetings with military commanders and visited wounded soldiers in the hospital. Zelenskyy expressed his appreciation by presenting the injured soldiers with well-deserved awards.
As Ukraine continues its counteroffensive efforts, it has received additional military support.
Spain has pledged its assistance by supplying four additional Leopard tanks to the country.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made this announcement during a joint press conference with President Zelenskyy over the weekend.
Furthermore, Sanchez revealed that his country would also provide "armored personnel carriers" and a portable field hospital fully equipped for performing surgeries.
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
The images suggest that dozens of tents were erected within the past two weeks at a former military base 142 miles north of the Ukrainian border.
